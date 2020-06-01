Watch: 76-Year-Old Woman Enjoys a Swing, Twitter Thinks 'Age is Just a Number'





For some people, age is just a number and may not necessarily prove to be a hindrance in the way of fun and enjoyment. Something similar holds true for 76-year-old Jaya from Andhra Pradesh who decided to take a fun ride on a swing just like her grandchildren.

In a video, Jaya, who belongs to Brahmanapalle of Anantapur district, can be seen enjoying her swing ride, both sitting and standing. The clip, which was originally shared by a journalist P Pavan, shows the grandmother busy doing her fun while on the swing. She can be seen doing childlike acts, trying to make the swing move faster.

“76-year-old Jaya from Brahmanapalle of Anantapur district #AndhraPradesh has fun, the same way her grandchildren enjoy. For some, age is just biological. They remain young at heart,” read the caption.

Since posted, the clip has received more than 66k views so far.

Speaking about the granny in the video, a twitter user stated that she is her family member. “Jaya ammamma is our relative. She's so observant, knowledgeable & experienced that our generation can't gain that kind of knowledge by any means - Google can't teach us about everything in life. I am in awe of her strength, bravery & kindness. One can learn a lot just by observing her,” she wrote.

Jaya ammamma is our relative.She's so observant,knowledgeable & experienced that our generation can't gain that kind of knowledge by any means-Google can't teach us about everything in life.I am in awe of her strength,bravery & kindness. One can learn a lot just by observing her. — Varshini kodandapani (@Shinywrites) May 26, 2020





Other Twitterati also shared their love for the old woman.

