WATCH: 77-year-old Man Beats Cancer, Learns Ice Skating, Dances With Teacher

With the new year just around the corner, people are making resolutions and setting their goals for the upcoming year to stay motivated. Among all, a 77-year-old old man who is suffering from stage 4 cancer has surprised millions and encouraged others as his video of dancing while ice skating with his teacher went viral on the internet. The video of the septuagenarian gracefully dancing on ice with his teacher guiding him was shared on Twitter by his daughter who felt proud of her father’s grit and cheered everyone to try something new as it is never too late. Rebekah Bastion, the 77-year-old’s daughter and CEO of Own Trail, took to her Twitter handle and posted the video while writing that his father is suffering from stage 4 prostate cancer. Despite all odds, he overcame the obstacle and learned to ice skate a few years ago. He then gave an elegant dance performance along with teacher who was there to guide him.

“My father is 77 years old and has stage 4 prostate cancer. He decided to learn how to ice skate a few years ago, and just did this performance with his teacher. For anyone that thinks it’s too late to try something new," wrote Rebekah with a heart emoji.

The video since being shared has been retweeted more than fifteen thousand times and has garnered over one lakh likes as people showered love for the old man and praised him for his courage. “Incredible! Such an inspiration. Thank you for sharing,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Thank you for sharing this incredible video,” wrote another.

“Oh, how nice. I always wanted to be a famous athlete,” said the old man as Rebekah informed him that his dancing video went viral on the internet.

Rebekah further shared in another Tweet that she has been working on a braided essay on her father’s life and work and hopes to publish it soon.

