Watch: 8-Year-Old Chhattisgarh Girl Captivates Netizens With Her Melodious Voice

Social media has been a blessing for those who have gone unnoticed while having immense potential. We already have a kid celebrity from Chhattisgarh thanks to the internet; now it’s time for another. Sahdev Dirdo, a 10-year-old child, became an Internet star overnight after singing Bachpan Ka Pyaar. He even collaborated on the song’s cover with Badshah.

Now, an eight-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada of Bastar region is going viral for her take on a popular Bollywood song. A video was recently shared on Twitter by IPS officer Awanish Sharan. In the 34-second-long video, a girl is seen singing Salman Khan and Rani Mukherji-starrer Kahin Pyar Na ho Jaye’s title song. Notably, the original song was sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Saanu. The IPS officer shared the video with the caption, “What a lovely voice.”

What a lovely voice.❤️pic.twitter.com/MwcWeG15Ac— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) April 2, 2022

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the girl’s name is Muri Murami. She is a student of class one and goes to a government school. In the video, she was dressed in her school uniform and sang in her sweet voice.

However, the clip was first shared on Twitter by an account called Tribal Army, which hinted at the region where it was recorded.

Since being posted online, the video has received over 137k views and over 7900 likes.

Netizens praised the little girl’s wonderful rendition of the song. Twitter fans predicted she will become a great celebrity one day, dubbing her the “next Lata Mangeshkar."

Earlier, Sehdev Dirdo sang Bachpan Ka Pyar in school at the request of his teacher, who filmed his video in 2019. The video was later shared on the internet, but it got popular in 2021. He is seen performing Bachpan Ka Pyaar while wearing his school uniform in the video.

After Badshah remixed the song, which also included vocalist Aastha Gill, internet users launched a quest for him. In addition, the rapper promised to meet the youngster and perform a duet with him. Bhupesh Baghel, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, also felicitated the young star.

