WATCH: 84-year-old Former Pilot with Parkinson's Returns to Cockpit One Last Time

A heartwarming video doing the rounds on social media shows an 84-year-old former pilot diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, returning to the cockpit to relive her dream in New Hampshire, United States. The video shared on Facebook by another pilot Cody Mattiello shows the octogenarian Myrta Gage flying the plane with her co-pilot.

The Facebook upload shared on October 12 by Mattiello read, “I was asked a few days ago to help fulfill this amazing lady’s final wish to fly a plane again.”

In the post, Mattiello mentioned that Gage was a pilot in her youth, but now, she has Parkinson’s disease due to which a patient suffers a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with voluntary movements, balance and coordination. Mattiello added that being in her 90s’ insurance requirements would not allow her to use a flight school. It was then that Gage’s son contacted Mattiello for help. Mattiello added that he was happy to help a fellow aviator. The flight path chosen by the pilot was over “Lake Winnipesaukee and around Mount Kearsarge. The flight certainly showed Gage the beautiful fall colours as Mattiello wrote. “As a New Hampshire-born pilot I feel lucky to be able to share my love of aviation and be a part of making memories like this for others,” concluded the post.

The post triggered some emotional reactions from netizens as one comment read, “What a lovely gesture for this special woman! Many years ago, I used to fly by myself in northern New Hampshire, and I always felt a great sense of freedom and connection with nature! That’s the precious gift you have given this early aviator퟿� God bless you.”

Another user commented, “Thank you, Sir. My kiddo is in CAP and the volunteer pilots allow him to reach for the stars and experience his dream at 13!! Thank you so very much for sharing your love of the sky.”

Complimenting Mattiello for his assistance another user commented, “What an awesome person you are to grant this wish for her and her family. Doesn’t sound like it will ever be forgotten. Thank you for being you.”

