Watch: 87-Year-Old Granddad Grows Famous on TikTok But ‘Doesn’t Know Why He's Popular’





TikTok has beaten various other social media platforms to come out as the winner among youths. With its wide range of music tracks, connectivity and variety, TikTok has garnered the attention of teenagers in the last two years.

But it’s not only youngsters who are celebrities on the video-sharing site. A grandpa has been living a popular life on TikTok. Joe Allington, an 87-year-old jolly man, has achieved record fame in less than three months on the platform.

Allington first featured in his youngest granddaughter’s TikTok video in January this year. Through the dance video, 15-year-old Brooke asked everyone to follow granddad Joe’s account.

Allington’s charm must have done the trick for within weeks he had over 30,000 followers. Now, he has gone a long way to grab over 1.6 million followers on the app.

In a report published by BBC, he said, “I just don’t know why I’m popular”, adding that he has never seen such popularity in his life.

When his children and grandchildren asked him to join TikTok, Allington felt that he had found his “second childhood”.

His videos range from showing daily life experiences, collaborating with his granddaughters and many other things.

In this video, his elder granddaughter Sasha came to visit him while he was isolating.

Here the old man shakes a leg while Brooke was busy dancing for one of her videos. This has been viewed over 4 million times.

Here is Poppa Joe recording his firstTikTok video, asking people to like and follow so that he can show his grandkids that he can also get followers.



