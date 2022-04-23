WATCH: 9-foot Giant Squid Washes up Alive on Japanese Beach in Rare Sighting

In a rare sighting, 9.8 feet-long squid has been found on a beach in Japan. Squids are deep water residing animals and it is quite rare for them to be found on a beach. The squid was spotted at Ugu beach in Obama, Fukui Prefecture on Wednesday, April 20.

According to the officials of the Obama Municipal Government, the squid was alive, and it would be transported to the Echizen Matsushima Aquarium in the Sakai prefectural city for further examination. The news of the squid being alive was reported by Mainichi and one of the officials told the newspaper that is unusual for a giant squid to be washed ashore alive.

A video shared by the official Twitter handle of the Mainichi Shimbun shows the long squid floating in shallow waters.

Squids are cephalopods just like octopuse but the difference is in the anatomy mostly. While octopi possess 8-arms and a mantle, squids might have upto 10 arms or 8 arms and 2 tentacles along with 2 fins. Squids also have hooks and/or suckers or sucker rings, unlike octopi which don’t possess these.

This is not the first time a giant cephalopod has surfaced from the depths of the ocean to the shore. In 2019, footage released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed a squid about 10-12 feet long moving towards the camera. This giant squid was found in the Gulf of Mexico.

"What were once monsters to be feared are now curious and magnificent creatures that delight. We like to feel that science and exploration has brought about this change." Read the story of how scientists captured a giant squid on video: https://t.co/RUu2YkCDFS pic.twitter.com/J2ERl10blz — NOAA Research (@NOAAResearch) June 21, 2019

Another giant squid measuring 24 feet was captured by National Science Museum, Japan and brought to the surface in the year 2006. This squid was photographed first in 2004. While

While these measurements might have already blown your minds, scientifically, the largest measuring squid is about 39 to 40 feet. This measurement is confirmed by Science Focus.

