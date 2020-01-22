Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

WATCH: 91-Year-Old Celebrates End of Therapy by Shaking a Leg to Elvis Presley Classic

The woman, who ditched her walker for the dance moves, said, 'You’ve got me feeling so good, I want to dance! Do you mind if I do the jitterbug to celebrate? I’m loving life!'

Trending Desk

Updated:January 22, 2020, 4:30 PM IST
WATCH: 91-Year-Old Celebrates End of Therapy by Shaking a Leg to Elvis Presley Classic
Screenshot from video uploaded by Golden Age Home Health Care, LLC / Facebook.

A 91-year-old woman has once again proven that age is nothing but a number.

In a Facebook video, Julia, who recently returned from hospital, can be seen grooving to Jailhouse Rock by Elvis Presley.

The video, shared by Golden Age Home Health Care in the US, will light up your day.

Julia is a long-time resident of the physiotherapy centre at Golden Age.

The woman, who ditched her walker for the dance moves, said, “You’ve got me feeling so good, I want to dance! Do you mind if I do the jitterbug to celebrate? I’m loving life!”

As per the post on Facebook, Julia wanted to celebrate the fact that she was graduating from therapy services after returning from her stay at a hospital.

Jailhouse Rock is a classic song by Presley which was later part of the soundtrack of a movie of the same name.

The 22-second viral video has been viewed over 91,000 times and shared around 1000 times.

The post unsurprisingly has won Internet’s heart and people cannot stop showering their love and admiration for Julia’s spirit to live life to the fullest.

A Facebook user said she looked beautiful with her energy and cute self. Others said she dancing at 91 was an inspiration and just awesome.

“91 no way, she looks gorgeous and such a lovely lady,” said another user.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

