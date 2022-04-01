WATCH: 94 Violinists Hold Online Concert to Raise Funds for Ukrainian Refugees

Ukraine is still under attack and the world is witnessing an unfortunate exodus of citizens due to the extremely hostile environment created by Russia. While the powers of the world are doing their part to minimise and nullify the tension, the music industry across the world is contributing to the cause. As a result, a charity concert was held and was aimed at raising money for Ukrainian refugees. Myriad artists, including Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol, and Camila Cabello participated in the event. However, despite the involvement of such global icons, the spotlight shone the brightest on violinist Illia Bondarenko, who played his instrument while hiding in a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

Bondarenko’s performance kickstarted the event where the focus was on the artists playing in the shelter. Moments later, the focus pans out to reveal more artists who were chiming in with their strings in unison. The video contains a total of 94 violinists from 29 countries, including Bondarenko, who performed ‘Verbovaya Doschechka,’ a traditional Ukrainian folk song.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video here:

The folk song was followed by a melodious and passionate solo segment played by violin virtuoso, Nicola Benedetti, who was accompanied by actors Eddie Marsan and Tamsin Greig. While Benedetti played her violin, the actors narrated the topsy-turvy lives, containing harrowing details, that followed the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The concert, organised by ITV, Livewire Pictures, and the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), managed to raise a whopping £13.4 million for the humanitarian crisis, during its runtime. Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello performed some of the most popular hits churned out by the artists, including ‘Bam Bam’, which the duo performed for the first time in front of a live audience.

Take a look at the full concert here:

The Benedetti segment was the perfect end to the concert and managed to move hearts.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.