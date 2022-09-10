CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Watch: A 12-Foot Python, Eyeing Kittens, Found Inside A Thailand Bathroom

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 10, 2022, 13:44 IST

Delhi, India

A 12-foot python slithering in bathtub.

A 12-foot python slithering in bathtub.

Before it could inflict any harm to the lady or her kittens, the serpent was caught by two animal handlers.

The sight of reptiles, especially snakes, can send chills down the spine of even the most fearless people out there. A similar instance took place in Thailand where a lady found a 12-foot python slithering in her bathtub.

The python was extremely close to two pet kittens but it couldn’t get to them because of being blocked by a glass window. Before it could inflict any harm to the lady or her kittens, the serpent was caught by two animal handlers. However, they had a difficult time getting a hold of the python.

Top Showsha Video

In the video, the snake can be seen trying to free itself. Towards the end, the snake handlers successfully manage to rescue it in a plastic bag. The caption of the video read, “This wild footage shows the moment a 12-foot python entered a woman’s bathroom in Thailand, getting scarily close to two of her pet kittens. The snake, which is believed to have slithered in via the woman’s toilet, was safely removed by two animal handlers.”

Take a look:


The video created a lot of buzz on social media. One user wrote that he would have run away with kittens had he been in this situation. Another said that he will never visit Thailand after watching this video. So far, the clip has garnered more than 5 Lakh views.

A similar footage was shared by IFS Susanta Nanda some time back. In the video, a mammoth python can be seen crawling to the front door of a house. Sharing the video, the IFS officer wrote, “I had seen many photoshopped videos… But this was a photo shocked one to me”.


The spine-chilling video left netizens baffled as many asked whether it was real or not.


This video amassed more than 71k views.

first published:September 10, 2022, 13:43 IST
last updated:September 10, 2022, 13:44 IST