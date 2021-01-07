Watch: A Bubble Bath so Relaxing, Man Falls Asleep in the Tub, Video Goes Viral

A calming bubble bath is one of the most popular forms of relaxation and self-care on social media. But have you ever been so relaxed by the bubbles and warmth that you fell asleep? If you that was impossible, think again.

In a now-viral Tik-Tok video entitled “Soooo our dad fell asleep in the tub” that is exactly what happens. The video uploader was @junanjoey.

The video begins with a frame where a tub has overflowed with suds covering not only the top of the bathtub but the bathroom floor as well. A woman’s voice can be heard from behind the camera (presumably the uploader) as she says, “hey.”

To this, a man suddenly jerks up from the tub. He had been lying there underneath the bubble-rubble. He coughs intensely.

The woman goes on to ask if the man is alright. The man simply coughs a little more and tries to regain his environment. He snorts, presumably trying to exhale the bubbles lodged in his nose and mouth. He then looks at the camera and very loudly exclaims that he fell asleep. His face is blank and expressionless as if this is a normal thing to have happened.

In the next cut, there are two women speaking from behind the camera. Both of them are reminding him of his stupid mistake and claiming that he could have died. To this, the man simply raises up his hands defiantly as if he has run out of words.

The next cut shows the women repeating the line. Meanwhile, the man lies back onto the cloud of fluffy bubbles as the woman asks him if he’s alright.

“I was breathing bubbles and ****,” he responds. As if to exemplify on that point, he coughs some more. The woman playfully curses behind the camera and he shoots her a look.

The video has been viewed on Tik-Tok over 3 million times. The audience reacted to this dad’s hilarious faux-pas in a light and joking manner. A person commented how the line between dads and toddlers was so thin as this is something more suited to an unassuming toddler than a fully-grown man. Another pointed the out of control bubbles wondering how they could grow to that extent. The funniest comment said how the man managed to survive 2020 but the bubbles got him in 2021.

