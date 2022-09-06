Watch: A Dazzle of Zebras Tramples Lioness By Stampede

Have you ever seen the queen of the jungle getting scared of any other animal? You might fail to recollect such an instance, but a viral wildlife video proves otherwise. In the video filmed at the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania, a dazzle of zebras overpowered a lioness.

The video was shared on YouTube by Maasai Sightings on September 4. The video begins with the geographical location of the Serengeti National Park. In the one-minute-long clip, the lioness is seen hiding behind a bush to get hold of a zebra from the dazzle. What follows will surely leave you surprised!

Zebras are known to be intelligent animals and some zoologists also suggest that they take the help of their black and white strips to camouflage and confuse predators. The same trick was used by the dazzle in the viral video as well. The zebras started to run at a high speed noticing the presence of the lioness and it resulted in confusing the two lionesses. In fact, one of the predators almost fell from the low cliff. The two lionesses then strategise to encircle them and catch at least one zebra. The attack of the lionesses and the defence by Zebras made the ground appear like a war zone. Though one lioness was trampled in stampede by the Zebras, the lionesses ended up catching two Zebras.

Soon after the video surfaced on the video-sharing platform, it left netizens astonished. “Cats are just intrepid; they think about safety last! There’s a big rush, but she still caught a bargain,” wrote a user. Another viewer commented, “I was expecting a dead lion but those cats are beasts. That was such a risky move by the pride of lions, they must have been starving!”

So far, the viral video has garnered more than 38 thousand views with hundreds of comments on YouTube.

