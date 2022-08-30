Watch: A Dog And Dolphin Impart A Heartwarming Message Of Compassion

A video of a dog and a dolphin has gone viral on Twitter. In the clip, a dolphin is saving a dog from drowning by ferrying it on its back till it safely reaches the boat. Along with sharing the video, IFS officer Clement Ben captioned it, “compassionate beings.”

In the video, the dog seemed grateful to be saved by its new aquatic friend. When the dog finally boards the ship, it is seen taking a sigh of relief. In fact, the dog also thanks the dolphin for saving its life.

The clip, which has clocked more than 2 million views, is from the Hollywood film titled Zeus and Roxanne. It has reminded netizens of the importance of compassion in one’s life. Although it’s a part of a movie, the clip was successful in delivering the message of compassion to the masses.

Compassionate beings !

A user wrote, “This is one of the Best Videos that I have ever seen. I wish a human being too would behave the same way as other humans, irrespective of country, caste, race, colour, etc.”

This is one of the Best Videos that I have ever seen. I wish a human being too would behave the same way as other humans, irrespective of country, caste, race, colour, etc.

Another user commented, “Shark/Dolphin and Fish save the life of an Animal DOG. Dog Wholeheartedly Thanking its Life Saver Dolphin. Dolphin also enjoyed it and Saved a Life of the Dog. They are exchanging gratitude with each other even though their speaking skills are different but emotions and feelings are beyond words. What matters is understanding.”

Shark/Dolphin and Fish save the life of an Animal DOG. Dog Wholeheartedly Thanking its Life Saver Dolphin. Dolphin also enjoyed it and Saved a Life of the Dog. They are exchanging gratitude with each other even though their speaking skills are different but emotions and feelings are beyond words. What matters is understanding.

Zeus and Roxaane has been directed by George T Miller. The comedy-drama was released back in 1997. The plot of the film revolved around the friendship between a dog and a dolphin. Zeus and Roxanne starred Steve Guttenberg, Dawn McMillan, Jessica Howell, Tacquira LaTouche, Maury Covington, Justin Humphrey, Kathleen Quinlan and Miko Hughes in key roles. In the film, two marine biologists discover that Zeus, a dolphin, and Roxanne, a dog, who belong to two different species, can interact with each other through inter-species communication.

