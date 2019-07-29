Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Ranveer Singh's 'Aankh Marey' Has a New Fan and it's a Lorikeet Parrot

An adorable video of a lorikeet parrot grooving to 'Aankh Marey' from Ranveer Singh's movie Simmba is breaking the internet.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 29, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
Watch: Ranveer Singh's 'Aankh Marey' Has a New Fan and it's a Lorikeet Parrot
An adorable video of a lorikeet parrot grooving to 'Aankh Marey' from Ranveer Singh's movie Simmba is breaking the internet.
An adorable video of a lorikeet parrot grooving and whistling to a popular Bollywood number has surfaced on social media. In the video, the parrot can be seen head-bobbing and then whistling in a 'tapori' style to the popular Hindi song Aankh Marey from Ranveer Singh's film Simmba.

The clip shows the parrot walking on the floor before flying off and sitting on a sofa kept in front of a television set. The parakeet suddenly realises that the song is playing and can be seen breaking into impromptu head bobbing and whistling.

The clip, shared by Twitter user @AyeChampa has already garnered over 367K views and over 27,000 likes. While most people praised the bird, there were some who tagged Ranveer Singh and asked him to watch the video as well. Here's what they wrote:

However, the parrot showing such remarkable intelligence should not come as a surprise. Earlier studies have already shown that these birds are extremely smart and in fact, according to a 2018 study conducted by neuroscientists in Canada the brain region responsible for parrots’ remarkable intelligence, is similar to that found in primates, including humans, and is the source of their intelligence.

On the work front, Ranveer is currently filming Kabir Khan's '83, in which he plays former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev. The film will reunite Ranveer with his actress wife Deepika Padukone, who will essay the role of Romi Dev, wife to the cricketing legend.

This will be the duo's fourth collaboration after last year's release Padmaavat. '83 will chronicle India's win under Kapil's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

The much-awaited film will release on April 10, 2020. '83 is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir, and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

