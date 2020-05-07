WATCH: A Monkey Tried 'Money Heist' in a Delhi ATM And Escaped Without Getting Caught

The new season of Netflix's popular series Money Heist came early in the capital region when an ATM kiosk was found ransacked in the South Avenue area of Delhi.

When the CCTV footage was recovered, the Delhi Police was in a for a shock. Not a human but a monkey had meddled with the cash dispensing machine, Times Now reported.

In a "heist" clip that is now doing the rounds of Twitter, the monkey can be seen strolling around. The curious animal can be seen playing with the broom placed in the corner of the ATM. At one point, the monkey also climbs to the ATM CCTV, blowing its cover.

The tape recovered from the notorious incident was shared by Times Now journalist on the microblogging site.

Delhi Police went into a tizzy after it got an info that front panel of ATM has been broken. Suspecting that robbers could be involved, cops scanned the cctv footage.. only to find a monkey damaging the ATM 🐒 pic.twitter.com/I8gXJKZiEE

— bhavatosh singh (@bhavatoshsingh) May 6, 2020

After a few restless moments spent in the confines of the ATM kiosk, the monkey goes ahead and takes a much-needed breather. It then casually climbs the machine, tampers the display part of it and starts inspecting it. Realising it had spent considerable time inside, the monkey can be seen cheekily opening the door and exiting the ATM for good. The incident left the Twitterati amused.



Monkeys need cash, too. — Sagar Pathak (@DialecticMelee) May 6, 2020









techie monkey

— smita mishra 🇮🇳 (@missartola) May 6, 2020



So tampering a ATM can be as easy as monkey business — M Shayin IAS (@m_shayin) May 6, 2020



According to the date stamp on the video, the incident took place on May 6.