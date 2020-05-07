BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

WATCH: A Monkey Tried 'Money Heist' in a Delhi ATM And Escaped Without Getting Caught

Screenshot from CCTV footage tweeted by @bhavatoshsingh.

Screenshot from CCTV footage tweeted by @bhavatoshsingh.

In a 'heist' clip that is now doing the rounds of Twitter, the monkey can be seen strolling around. The curious animal can be seen playing with the broom placed in the corner of the ATM.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 10:26 AM IST
Share this:

The new season of Netflix's popular series Money Heist came early in the capital region when an ATM kiosk was found ransacked in the South Avenue area of Delhi.

When the CCTV footage was recovered, the Delhi Police was in a for a shock. Not a human but a monkey had meddled with the cash dispensing machine, Times Now reported.

In a "heist" clip that is now doing the rounds of Twitter, the monkey can be seen strolling around. The curious animal can be seen playing with the broom placed in the corner of the ATM. At one point, the monkey also climbs to the ATM CCTV, blowing its cover.

The tape recovered from the notorious incident was shared by Times Now journalist on the microblogging site.

"Delhi Police went into a tizzy after it got an info that front panel of ATM has been broken. Suspecting that robbers could be involved, cops scanned the cctv footage.. only to find a monkey damaging the ATM," the Twitter user captioned the video.


After a few restless moments spent in the confines of the ATM kiosk, the monkey goes ahead and takes a much-needed breather. It then casually climbs the machine, tampers the display part of it and starts inspecting it. Realising it had spent considerable time inside, the monkey can be seen cheekily opening the door and exiting the ATM for good. The incident left the Twitterati amused.



According to the date stamp on the video, the incident took place on May 6.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading