WATCH: Parliament Debate on Earthquake in Europe Disrupted by Tremors

A video of a parliamentary session in a European nation showing members rushing out of the building has now gone viral on the internet. “You couldn’t make this up. An earthquake in Liechtenstein has interrupted a debate in Liechtenstein’s state parliament about…earthquakes,” a user captioned the video on Twitter.

You couldn't make this up. An earthquake in Liechtenstein has interrupted a debate in Liechtenstein's state parliament about…earthquakes. #Erdbeben #Liechtenstein #earthquake pic.twitter.com/zzObnJ4598 — Piebe-Guido van den Berg (@TeamSuomi) September 1, 2022

In the clip, lawmaker Bettina Petzold-Mahr can be seen speaking at the session, which was held to discuss the need to mandate insurance in case of an earthquake. As the lawmaker speaks, a tremor is felt in the building and even the camera recording the session shakes briefly.

The first quake causes the speaker and the members of parliament to laugh after which the leader resumes with the discussion. However, after a few seconds, another tremor hits the building. This time, the quake appears stronger as the camera shakes vigorously while some structures inside the building too are seen moving.

The second tremor triggers a state of panic and prompts the meeting to be adjourned. The clip also shows the lawmakers rushing out of the building following the earthquake.

“This is getting a bit much, you never know if there’ll be aftershocks,” speaker Albert Frick was heard saying as she announced a 15-minute recess.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, Liechtenstein witnessed a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on the afternoon of that day. The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be 19 km south from the Dornbirn city in Austria.

https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/earthquake.php?id=1164302

Besides Liechtenstein, tremors were also felt in parts of Switzerland, Austria, and southern German states of Baden-Wurttemberg and Bavaria.

Besides Liechtenstein, tremors were also felt in parts of Switzerland, Austria, and southern German states of Baden-Wurttemberg and Bavaria.

The Liechtenstein police said in a statement that they received a large number of calls from citizens as the earthquake struck. They informed that no injuries were reported and no property was damage due to the earthquake.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here