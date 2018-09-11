English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WATCH: A Rat Forced an Entire Building to Be Evacuated By Pulling a Fire Alarm
A rat caused an evacuation which an actual fire couldn't.
Loading...
When a fire alarm goes off, often people assume that it's just a drill. Or something else, maybe a cigarette, triggering the smoke detector leading the alarm to go off. Or, an actual fire.
But it never is a rat. Well, so we thought until now.
But here's a bizarre news. A rat pulled a fire alarm inside a building in Washington DC - which led to the evacuation of the entire condo building. There was no fire, and there were no casualties caused by the rat pulling the alarm.
NBC Washington, however, acquired some camera footage of the event - which showed the unlikely scenario which unfolded - and showed a rat jumping up and pulling the hatch of the fire alarm.
Twitter was also pretty amused by the act.
But it never is a rat. Well, so we thought until now.
But here's a bizarre news. A rat pulled a fire alarm inside a building in Washington DC - which led to the evacuation of the entire condo building. There was no fire, and there were no casualties caused by the rat pulling the alarm.
NBC Washington, however, acquired some camera footage of the event - which showed the unlikely scenario which unfolded - and showed a rat jumping up and pulling the hatch of the fire alarm.
A rat pulled a fire alarm in D.C., causing the evacuation of an entire condo building.https://t.co/np5ko0flFN pic.twitter.com/e2qLFZWfxL
— NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) September 9, 2018
Twitter was also pretty amused by the act.
Who ratted him out?! https://t.co/r5ZOk1zqoq
— Julia Waldow (@juliawaldow) September 10, 2018
I’m so glad there’s footage of this https://t.co/ksDLbqMpEg
— Darin McKenna (@DarinMcKenna) September 10, 2018
I been trying to tell y'all that the rats in DC are gutta af. He prolly pulled the fire alarm so that he could steal a few TVs during the evacuation. https://t.co/Vv0RU4GRId
— juju (@juliacraven) September 10, 2018
guys, I cannot emphasize enough how dangerous Crossfit pull-ups are pic.twitter.com/7p3jOPPOUI
— Dave Jorgenson 🗯 (@davejorgenson) September 10, 2018
Okay but one of our Baltimore rats shut down a whole market. Don’t try to take our thing, DC rats! https://t.co/ONgDfqLnrP
— Kelly Andersen (@kellyamedia) September 10, 2018
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
News18 iReel Awards: Nimrat Kaur Won the Best Actress Award (Drama)
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
News18 iReel Awards: Jitendra Joshi Won the Best Supporting Actor Award (Male)
International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 07 September , 2018 News18 iReel Awards: Nimrat Kaur Won the Best Actress Award (Drama)
Friday 07 September , 2018 News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)
Friday 07 September , 2018 News18 iReel Awards: Jitendra Joshi Won the Best Supporting Actor Award (Male)
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marcus Rashford Gets England Back to Winning Ways Over Switzerland
- 'My Country Decriminalised Homosexuality in 1791': A Queer French Woman's Dating Experience in India
- Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika in Trouble Again, Producer Gets Sacked
- The Upcoming Apple iPhones Are Already Up For Pre-Orders
- Swara Gives Befitting Reply to Troll for Tagging Her Father in Her Controversial Scene
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...