WATCH: A Whale and Dolphin Do the Tango in Video Captured by Drone Camera

In an incredibly rare event, a humpback whale and a dolphin were seen spinning together underwater in the North Shore, US. The moment was captured through a drone camera by professional photographer Jacob VanderVelde who later shared the video on his Twitter handle.

In the video, the humpback whale can be seen spinning just below the surface of the water while putting its enormous size to display. On getting a closer look, one can also spot a dolphin just right before the whale. As the dolphin elegantly spins through the blue waters, the humpback is also seen tailing the marine creature, making the moment a treat for the viewers.

Having been captivated by the sight, Jacob says in the 39-second video that on the scale of 1 to 10, he would rate the moment 12. He further says that it was a magic moment for him and that he would never forget what he saw that day in the water.

The video is gaining traction on Twitter and has amassed more than 4,500 views so far. Users in the comment section were left enchanted seeing such a rare occurrence and even congratulated Jacob for successfully capturing the moment in his camera.

“What an amazing sight to behold and even more amazing that you were there to catch it for the world to see! I’ve watched it over and over on Spectrum News. Be blessed,” wrote one user. Another user showed her curiosity over Jacobs’s passion to click such marine photos and videos and asked, “What sparked your liking towards marine photography and body boarding?” Replying to the user, Jacob wrote that he had been riding waves from a very young age and that helped him develop a strong bond with the ocean.

Earlier, another mesmerising moment was captured in Australia where a school of dolphins was seen dancing in the ocean with grace. The video was shared by the Drone Shark App on Facebook.

