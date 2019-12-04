WATCH: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Visits Girl Who Missed Out on Shaking His Hand at an Event

Children have numerous dreams and one such dream is to see their favourite celebrity in person and perhaps even shake hands with them.

Recently, at an event, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, shook hands with several children standing in line on both sides to greet him.

The Crown Prince, however, missed shaking hands with a little girl and walked past. The girl was upset as she missed the opportunity that other children standing in the line with her got. The image and the video went viral on social media. So the Crown Prince did something to bring back smile on the girl's face.

Sheikh Mohamed paid a personal visit to the girl - Aisha Mohammed Mushait Al Mazrouei - at her home in Abu Dhabi, UAE, to make up for passing the little girl.

In the video that has gone viral on Twitter, Aisha, who wanted to shake hands with the Crown Prince, changed her line and shifted to the other side where he was walking. She extended her hand to greet the Crown Prince at an official reception for Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence - Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz.

The video shared by UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, showed Aisha's disappointment after Sheikh Mohamed missed out on her and walked down the red carpet rolled for the guests.

To make up for the oversight and to cheer up the disappointed girl, the Crown Prince visited Aisha's home to meet her and her family. "Today I visited the child Aisha Mohammed Mushait Al Mazrouei and I was happy to greet her and meet her family," he wrote on Twitter in Arabic, sharing pictures from the visit.

زرت اليوم الطفلة عائشة محمد مشيط المزروعي وسعدت بالسلام عليها ولقاء أهلها. pic.twitter.com/XY3N3nU6Dd — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) December 2, 2019

Sheikh Mohamed shook hands with the girl and kissed on her forehead. The Crown Prince even interacted with the girl's family and posed for photographs.

The pictures have been the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visiting Aisha's house, meeting her and her family have received over 21,700 likes.

According to a report in Khaleej Times, the little girl and her family expressed their happiness at Sheikh Mohamed's visit.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.