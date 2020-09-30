Watch: Acclaimed Pianist Plays Instrument With Special Gloves After 2 Decades, Gets Emotional

One of the world’s greatest pianists couldn’t control his tears while playing his favourite instrument. Brazilian maestro and conductor Juan Carlos Martins donned special prosthetic gloves which allowed him to play with both hands for the first time in more than two decades.

Considered as one of the greatest interpreters of Johann Sebastian Bach's music, Carlos recently posted a video on his Instagram account that has left many of his fans and netizens teary eyed.

The maestro can be seen performing a rendition of Bach’s adagio – an arrangement of ‘Oboe Concerto’ by Allesandro Marcello.

The maestro had to give up playing owing to age-related ailments and 24 surgeries he had to undergo to stop pains from a degenerative disease. Due to his limitations, he had retired from the performing scene in March last year. However, since the early 2000s, the maestro has been mostly working as a music conductor.

The bionic pair of gloves designed and created by Ubirata Bizzaro Costa have given a new lease of life to the famous pianist. The neoprene covered gloves held together by carbon fibre not only provide support to the fingers, but also help bump Carlos’ fingers upwards after they depress the keys.

“It’s heart-stopping,” the maestro wrote, adding, “What an inspiration.”

Carlos said he might not be able to perform with the speed of his past and isn’t sure about the result he will derive out of the gloves. However, he is delighted to start over ‘as though he was an eight-year-old learning.’

The video has since gone viral on other social media platforms too. NBA player Rex Chapman shared the video on his twitter handle stating, “He’s crying. I’m crying. You’re crying…”

Other users took to the micro blogging site adding their appreciation and comments.

Another user compared the maestro's endeavour to 'god's positive power.'

In the meanwhile, Carlos has been regularly practicing in the morning and late at night, until he can interpret an entire Bach concert.