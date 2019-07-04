Watch: Acrobatic Police Dog Walking on Tightropes with Blindfold on Stuns Netizens

A well-trained Malinois police dog that can be seen walking on two tightropes while blindfolded in a video has gone viral on social media, with over 34 million views.

In the video, Lachi, the police dog from Moldova, who works for the border force in the capital city of Chisinau can be seen showcasing his incredible balancing skills. Lachi can be seen standing on two suspended tightropes with a chain in his mouth and blindfolded to completely obscure his vision as he successfully manages his feet.

According to a story in Daily Mail, the video was first shared earlier this year but gained little attention until a re-post on Facebook by her trainer called 'Blindfolded K9 walks tightrope' went viral.

In the video, the Malinois can be seen using its four legs to shuffle along the tightropes paw by paw, only to turn around while still balancing on the ropes and return to where it started.

Soon after being posted, people took to social media to comment on the amazing feat, with one user writing, “That is freakin awesome!! Very skillful! Give him extra treats and loves!"

Another user wrote, "Malinois are super intelligent dogs. The level of skill and commitment shown by this wonderful dog would put most humans to shame.

He's a well-loved, well trained productive member of society." Another user was massively impressed by the dog's balancing skills, writing, "Wow! Amazing! My dogs can’t even come up the stairs from outside without smashing their face into the stairs.”