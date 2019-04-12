Watch: Actor-Turned Congress Leader Khushbu Sundar Slaps Man Who Groped Her at Rally

This is called Kapala Moksha in Kannada. @khushsundar slapped a man who tried to misbehave with her while campaigning for Bengaluru Central Candidate. Even few lady reporters who are subjected to this kind of harassment should learn from Kushboo. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/v5ZuFDTTZa — Sagay Raj P (@sagayrajp) April 10, 2019

This is guts! Salute, maam...a big lesson for everyone... — Adarsh Devaraj (@adarshdevaraj) April 11, 2019

@khushsundar I belongs to Opposition but the way Kushboo Sundar reaction is like 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Karthik Rajendiran 🇮🇳 (@krajendiran7) April 11, 2019

Really sad this happened... hope other women take cue from this and learn to stand up to abuse! Also, my only regret is that I wasn’t there to slap that pervert myself! — Nikhil Kondajji (@NikhilKondajji) April 11, 2019

Election campaigns can be daunting and tiresome during poll season. Add to that the threat of constant sexual abuse and molestation you have woman politician out on poll rally.Recently, actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar, who was was recently campaigning for Congress-JD(S) candidate for Bengaluru Central Rizwan Arshad in Bengaluru, was groped by a man at the rally in the city's Indiranagar area.However, not one to take things lying low, Sundar caught hold of the abuser and slapped him right in the face. A video of the incident has been going viral on social media with many praising Sundar for her brave act.In the video, Sundar, who is a Congress spokesperson and a star campaigner for the party in the area, can be seen jostling through the crowd along with Arshad and Shantinagar MLA NA Haris. However, she can soon be seen turning around to tightly slap the man who had been walking cbehind her.According to a report in Republic, Sundar told local media that the man groped her once and she ignored it. But when he did it again, the former actress said she was not having it anymore.With the first phase of elections over on April 11, the contest is getting grittier with all parties doubling down on the campaigning blitz. We need more women like Sundar who can confront these issues head on and act as an inspiration for others.And Sundar surely did just that. Check out some of the reactions to the slap video.Sundar, who has acted in films like Janoo and Annamalai, is a proponent for women's empowerment and rights. She was one of the few women belonging to the political fraternity who backed journalist Priya Ramani in her accusations against Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar during the #MeToo wave in India last year.The contest for Bengaluru Central is expected to be three-way between Congress and BJP which has once again fielded P C Mohan from the Lok Saabha constituency — that consists of eight Assembly constituencies — and independent candidate, activist and former actor Prakash Raj.