WATCH: Adopted Pup Gives Nose Boops to New Hooman Owner in Viral Video

One of the many reasons for something on the internet going viral is its ability to form an emotional connection with the viewers. That is why videos that have the ability to melt your heart and make you feel sentimental are such a hit on the internet. One such clip that was able to tap into the emotions of people was one wherein a man and his adopted dog are seen cuddling. The video, which was shared on Reddit, displays the sweet bond that can form between a human and an animal. The video has received over 24,500 upvotes since it was shared a day ago and has also gotten a lot of comments.

The caption that accompanied the video reads, “Adopted pupper finds love with new owner!" The video begins with the dog giving its human nose boops. The animal continues in this manner for a while before showering him with kisses. A Redditor said, “The smile on the dude’s face is so big. The happiness is palpable!” Another said, “I love how the dog puts his paws on each shoulder of this gentleman.”

Some Redditors recognised him instantly as Jim Kowalczik, the man who ran a small bear sanctuary called non-profit Orphaned Wildlife Center. He and his bear Jimbo, who passed away, got famous on social media in 2016. Jim and his wife, Susan, cared for Jimbo for almost 23 years, since the Kodiak bear first came to the couple’s upstate New York home for injured or unwanted animals as a bottle-feeding cub.

There were plenty of wildlife rehabilitators and other centers that care for bears. But Kowalczik grabbed attention for his hands-on approach. One Facebook video of him playing with Jimbo has received more than 16 million views. The couple had been rehabilitating squirrels, ducks, deer, mink and other animals together since the early 1990s. It explains why the adopted pupper too developed a liking to him like Jimbo and other animals did. Animals do recognise a friendly touch after all.

