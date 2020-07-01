WATCH: Adorable Bear Cubs Wrestling it Out as Mother Looks On is All Kinds of Relatable

If you have ever seen two baby animals playing, we need not tell you the cuteness of it. The moment is enough to make you go absolutely "aww", even if you are viewing two extremely wild baby animals.







Bears might terrorize even the strongest of human beings, but bear babies are as adorable as two little kittens.

A Twitter user recently shared a video of two bear babies wrestling each other out in the open as their mother watches over them, at the Big Bend National Park in Texas, United States.







The Twitter user, Dr Joe Hanson wrote, "One of the greatest things that has happened as a result of this pandemic is these black bears wrasslin' on the patio of Big Bend National Park basin lodge because all the humans are gone (sic)."







One of the greatest things that has happened as a result of this pandemic is these black bears wrasslin' on the patio of Big Bend National Park basin lodge because all the humans are gone pic.twitter.com/rWkqqzjN1b — Joe Hanson (@DrJoeHanson) June 28, 2020





The 40 seconds clip has gained more than 7 lakh views, with 38 thousand likes and counting. While the two cubs play vigorously, their mother watches them over standing at some distance.







A user commented, "I was like "AAAH BABIES" then I was like "AAH MOMMA BEAR" then I was like "BUCKET BEEEEAAAARRRRRRR".







I was like “AAAH BABIES ” then I was like “AAH MOMMA BEAR” then I was like “BUCKET BEEEEAAAARRRRRRR ” — Mermaid Hales (@mermaid_hales) June 28, 2020





One even wrote, "They are so cute. And now, thanks to the Trump admin, they can be killed in their den, along with their mother. Imagine being someone who thought that was fun, sporting, or anywhere near ethical. #LeaveBearsAlone #LetThemDance"







They are so cute. And now, thanks to the Trump admin, they can be killed in their den, along with their mother. Imagine being someone who thought that was fun, sporting, or anywhere near ethical. #LeaveBearsAlone #LetThemDance — Edie Freedman (@ediefr) June 28, 2020





Here are some of the other comments:



We had one come for supper pic.twitter.com/RjG7u50Ofk — Healthing Yourself (@Healthingyou) June 28, 2020





Kittens software running on Toddler hardware. — Roger Cabrini (@RogerCab) June 29, 2020





Mom needs a cup of coffee and a phone. — Jeanmarie Vorabutra (@jvorabutra) June 29, 2020



