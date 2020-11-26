WATCH: Adorable Cat Ready for Dinner Gets Bamboozled by Hyper-realistic Fish Drawing

The internet loves cat videos, especially when the animal does something adorably stupid. One such video from China is going viral where a naïve cat cannot stop licking a fish, except the fish is fake.

A video posted online features an artist creating an intricately designed blue-coloured fish. He adds some noises as sound effects for the brush strokes as he expertly paints over the skin of the 3-D fish model.

Soon, a British shorthair kitten appears in the frame. The artist then makes sounds on behalf of the cat as if he were appraising the creature in front of him.

He immediately starts licking the fish.

The artist changes his sound effects to that of the cat licking the presumed dinner, adding to the hilarity of the situation.

The video was posted on Douyin which is a popular video-sharing Chinese app, much like Tik-Tok.

The cat is so naïve that he doesn’t realise it’s a fake fish even after taking a few licks. In his defence, the piece of art looks very realistic.

The artist is a man called Mr Ling and the cat is his pet Mai Mai. According to Daily Mail, Ling admits that is cat is quite “greedy” and always makes attempts at eating or scratching his hyper-realistic artworks. He has made several attempts at eating such 3-D fish before.

Ling hails from south-western China's Yunnan Province. He has been creating resin-glue based realistic 3-D painting for over eight years.

“He has always done it, Every time after I've painted a fish, he would always jump on the table and started licking it or trying to scratch it off the board,” Ling told the Daily Mail.

He often shares his artwork on social media, however, this time his art took a backseat as people focused entirely on the adorable kitten.

The video has garnered almost a million views on the platform and many traditional outlets have also reported it in China.

A user was astonished by the realistic art and questioned, “Are you sure it wasn't just a frozen fish.” Ling is reported to be “shocked” by all this attention for his art and his cat, Mai Mai.