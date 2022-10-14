WATCH: Adorable Corgi Driving its Tiny Car Gets Pulled Over By Traffic Cop

Dogs have all sorts of adorable antics they like to entertain us with. One of them is winning the Internet’s heart for running away from cops. In a clip shared on a pet page on Instagram, the charming corgi called Boba is seen driving a tiny, red toy Mercedes. The captions over the reel reads, “His name is Boba” as a cop pulls him over to give him a ticket. The furry companion then presses his paw against the engine button and zooms past the policeman. As the policeman chases after him, the caption on screen reads, “He has a car and he likes to run away from the cops”. Check out the clip here:

Social media users are loving every moment of the video. While a few still called him a good boy, others were sure Boba was now a certified bad boy. Regardless, they could not help but laugh at the little skit. And they were especially in awe of the little paw on the engine button. Boba is not only winning the hearts of humans, but he also has fellow four-legged friends sliding into his comment section. A fellow dog account shad a valid question for Boba. The comment read, “Your videos are the best, who’s gonna bail you out tho?” The dog wondered if perhaps his human Dad would.

Another furry friend had some advice for Boba. “Just hit ‘em with the puppy eyes and corgi smile. Works every time!” they wrote.

Meanwhile, a third user wrote, “They see me rollin’, they hatin’” Using the hashtag savage to describe Boba perfectly. A few others were all praises about the cop being a good sport about this. They loved that he was up to filming this hilarious skit. Another Instagram user was sure the charming dog was just answering his call to be the new F1 safety driver.

Boba is not an average corgi living in Los Angeles. He has over 800,000 followers on TikTok and over 13,500 followers on Instagram.

