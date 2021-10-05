WATCH: Adorable Dog Conducts Quality Checks as a ‘Chef’ on Banana Pancake

The treasure of social media is at its job again and this time it has introduced us to a video of a special dog chef. While generally, you would expect food to be the centre of attraction in a recipe video, here the chef has got all the limelight and we are not even complaining. The now-viral clip, which was shared by Instagram page ‘nuggetkoh’, shows an adorable golden retriever conducting quality checks on ‘banana pancake’ ingredients as it goes into making.

And while we would love to talk about what he does to impress, we will let you have the chance to witness his cute antics without any spoiler.

Watch it here:

Since being shared online, the clip has received over 5 thousand views along with several comments from Instagram users. Reacting to the clip, the users could not stop drooling over the dog’s cuteness and called him the best chef helper ever.

“Best helper” commented a user. While not all were sure about the idea of dog tasting the ingredients forehand, a user jokingly suggested that it was normal for ‘masterchefs’ to taste his junior’s cooking. He wrote, “It’s normal for the master chef to taste his underlings’ cooking”

Another user expressed his mild concern and wondered if the dog chef is going to eat all the ingredients what will others have. He commented, “But you are eating yourself when we will get to eat.”

Can’t get over the dog’s cuteness? Head to the other photos and videos on his Insta page ‘nuggetkoh’. The feed is full of videos featuring the golden retriever, Nugget’s adorable antics. Another video showed him helping his master make the peanut butter and apple sauce dog cookies. Getting in his quality inspection mode, Nugget is seen tasting and trying all the ingredients as his master gets together in a bowl for mixing.

Nugget has over 14 thousand followers on his Instagram page.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.