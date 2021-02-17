WATCH: Adorable Dog Paints Abstract Art Like a Boss, 'Pawsome' Video Melts Hearts Online

If there’s something the internet loves more than anything, it is cute photos and videos of cats and dogs. They brighten our day and some even make us burst into giggling fits. We may have seen these pets do it all from dancing and fetching newspapers to trying to operate laptops. Now, one such skilled dog is winning hearts online, not for jumping through the hoop but by creating abstract art.

Yes, you read that right!

An adorable pooch named "Huxley" is spreading cheer online with its ability to paint and is sure to steal your heart. Huxley already enjoys quite a significant following on the photo-video sharing platform due to its panda-like appearance.

It recently painted abstract art. A brief video clip of the same was shared on its Instagram page ‘huxleythepandapuppy’ and has now left the internet appreciating this impressive talent.

The latest video clip starts with Huxley choosing the paper, followed by colours for his artwork. The video next goes on to show the adorable pup sporting rubber gloves on his paws creating an equally adorable piece of abstract art. It chooses a shade of blue for this particular artwork. When the painting is complete, a visibly jovial Huxley then proudly poses with the masterpiece.

Watch it here:

The video captioned as, ‘If you’re having a bad day, Huxley will make you some abstract art’.

The close to one-minute video clip has garnered close to thousands of likes, several user comments and is a hit on the internet. Netizens also took the opportunity to appreciate the pooch’s artistic skills, while some even expressed their wish to buy some of the art pieces made by the pooch.

Many users reacted with heart emojis, while, ‘So talented! New name: Huxley the Picasso Puppy,’ wrote a user. ‘Handsome Huxley!! You’re an artist!! Such a cute idea,’ added another. ‘Wow Huxley, that is beautiful and you’re so talented,’ commented another. ‘Okay, those paws made this adorable, wrote a fourth.