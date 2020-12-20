Watch: Adorable Puppy Wins Hearts After Gatecrashing Exam and Playing with Supervisor in China

In an adorable incident, a furry playful puppy entered an examination hall in China and started playing with the lecturer supervisor. In a video uploaded on Chinese Tik-Tok Douyin, it can be seen that a stray puppy entered the classroom where students were giving their university exams and went straight to the supervisor and started playing with her. The lecturer is trying to focus on the students but the puppy keeps hopping around her and follows her.

Students taking the exams are also trying hard to focus and ignore the furry puppy. In the video, one small pup is laying near the supervisor’s shoe and as she tries to move away, he follows her around playfully, making it difficult for her to focus on students and not on the pooch.

The video was captured by a fellow lecturer who told MailOnline that the puppy won the whole staff’s hearts and was adopted by one of their colleagues after they barged in the classroom suddenly.

The video was captured at Xinjang university on Wednesday when students were giving a university examination. Students had spotted two puppies and brought them inside the campus building to keep them warm and left them in an empty classroom during the exam. But as the exam was going on, both the puppies entered the classroom and seemed to like the supervisor as one of them ran towards her in a playful mood.

The video shared online won hearts and netizens couldn’t keep from commenting about the ball of fur and how playful it is. The supervisor also seemed to struggle to focus on the exam as she tried to get away from him laughing. But the little puppy follows her eagerly, refusing to give up her attention.

The other lecturer, wanting to be anonymous, told MailOnline that the incident was so cute and watching pups melted their heart and that is why they wanted to capture the heart-warming moment.

One of the viewers commented on the video, saying, “Play with it, right now, hurry up.” Another user wrote that the pup was trying to help the students cheat by distracting the teachers.

After the exam and the cute encounter, the staff also fed the two stray puppies. The footage has been shared several times and received people’s love on the dog's cuteness. Both the puppies seem to be around one or two months old and are black and white in color.