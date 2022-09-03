Watch: Adorable Video of a Chimpanzee Comforting An Upset Man Will Melt Your Heart

The internet is full of some amazing videos which leave us overwhelmed at times. Here we have yet another video of an animal that has surfaced on the internet. You’ve probably seen a lot of videos where animals sense someone with a problem and reach out to help. A 2.5-year-old chimpanzee named Limbani who lives in Miami was seen supporting his owner emotionally.

A video is getting viral on the internet which has been shared by the official account of Limbani on Instagram. In the video the man is seen sitting on a side pretending to be upset. The way Limbani comes over and wipes his tears before hugging and soothing him would melt your heart. Netizens love the video of an animal comprehending human grief.

This prank was intended to test Limbani’s reaction. When he noticed the human is quite upset, he got on his shoulder, and began soothing him. Then he wiped the person’s tears and kissed him to comfort the man. Even after this, when the person’s anguish did not appear to be subsiding, the chimp gently hugged him.

Limbani lives in the Zoological Wildlife Foundation’s park in Miami, Florida. Limbani is quite popular on social media as well and has a massive fan following on Instagram. The caption of the video said, “The love that Limbani has for her loved ones is unconditional and pure.” It’s quite visible in the video.

The video has received around 2 lakh views. One of the users said, “Humans need to learn from animals.” Another user wrote, “Limbani you melt my heart, you are such a wonderful creation of God! Hugs from Germany.”

A third user wrote, “He is my all-time favorite boy and he is a true angel! I have to come to visit him soon!”

