Watch: Adorable Video of Baby Elephant Chasing Birds is the Only Thing You Need to See Today

Elephants are one of the most adorable animals. The giant species is known for its calm and goofy nature.

In a video that is winning hearts on the internet shows a baby elephant shooing away birds.

The adorable clip has been shared by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda. In the video, which is old, one can see there are three big elephants who are standing at their different spots while the baby elephant is playfully chasing birds.

Captioning the adorable video Susanta said, “Baby elephants are new to the world. They are fearless & curious, much like human child. Their playfulness & goofiness is a connection point for us. That makes them so cute. This one chasing birds in green pasture is so adorable. It will steal your heart(sic)”.

This one chasing birds in green pasture is so adorable. It will steal your heart 💓 pic.twitter.com/kqHO8ylo57 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 1, 2020

The clip has been much-loved and widely viewed by netizens. Till now, the video has been watched more than 12 thousand times.

Netizens too are in absolute awe of the video and have not shied away from expressing the same in the comments section.

A person said, “Even the birds understand it's a little one and he needs to play. Deep gratitude for tweeting such adorable stories. May your tribe multiply.” Another user was reminded of a movie, he said , “Seems like little elle wants to fly Reminds me of #Dumbo movie”

So adorable 😍 — Dr. Mohini Thakre (@thakre_mohini) July 1, 2020

In the world of hate and pain when I see video shares by you give me feeling of happiness.thank you!! — Sarcastic Joker!! (@NaMo__4Ever) July 1, 2020

Baby Ellys are the best!! — Radha Gokhale (@radhagokhale) July 1, 2020