Watch: Adorable Video of Baby Elephant Chasing Birds is the Only Thing You Need to See Today

In a video that is winning hearts on the internet shows a baby elephant shooing away birds.

Elephants are one of the most adorable animals. The giant species is known for its calm and goofy nature.

The adorable clip has been shared by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda. In the video, which is old, one can see there are three big elephants who are standing at their different spots while the baby elephant is playfully chasing birds.

Captioning the adorable video Susanta said, “Baby elephants are new to the world. They are fearless & curious, much like human child. Their playfulness & goofiness is a connection point for us. That makes them so cute. This one chasing birds in green pasture is so adorable. It will steal your heart(sic)”.

The clip has been much-loved and widely viewed by netizens. Till now, the video has been watched more than 12 thousand times.

Netizens too are in absolute awe of the video and have not shied away from expressing the same in the comments section.

A person said, “Even the birds understand it's a little one and he needs to play. Deep gratitude for tweeting such adorable stories. May your tribe multiply.” Another user was reminded of a movie, he said , “Seems like little elle wants to fly Reminds me of #Dumbo movie”

