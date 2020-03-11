WATCH: Adorable Video of Baby Elephant Taking its First Steps Has Internet on its Toes

An adorable video of a baby elephant is doing the rounds on the social media which shows an elephant calf can be seen trying to take its first tentative steps and has left netizens amused.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the heartwarming video with the caption, "The first steps of a new born elephant. Shaky & slow. One day this one turn into 6,000 KG giant & with each footstep the earth will shake. That is life. Via SM."

"While mother helping him in taking the weight on those tiny legs. In elephants birth is the most important function for family" he wrote in another post.

The shared video shows the youngster tentatively getting to her feet and attempting a few wobbly first steps, aided by her doting mother. The mother elephant helped the baby elephant to get up after it fell down. She even put her trunk to use to help the baby to maintain balance on its feet.

Netizens were in awe of the video and flooded the social media with their reactions.

So cute ... so natural .... learning life skills all by self ! Otherwise , new human moms are looking at the random YouTube videos to learn how to make your baby walk ‍♀️!! — Wg Cdr Gitika (R) (@gitika9) March 5, 2020

Omg !! The baby elephant is so cute. Anyways how much does a new born weights?? As big one turns to 6,000 kg .... — Sonica (@wild_sonica) March 5, 2020

This is the sweetest thing I've seen all day. Thank you for sharing. — Kay Nair (@kaynair) March 5, 2020

It's worth noting that the adorable video was earlier shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda back in February.

"A journey of a thousand miles begins with this small step. Baby elephants take an hour to stand & a few more hours to waddle around.They are abt 3 feet tall at birth with 99% of birth taking place at night," Nanda captioned his tweet.

A journey of a thousand miles begins with this small step.

(With IANS inputs)