English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

WATCH: Adorable Video of Baby Elephant Taking its First Steps Has Internet on its Toes

Screenshot from video tweeted by @ParveenKaswan.

Screenshot from video tweeted by @ParveenKaswan.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the heartwarming video with the caption, 'The first steps of a new born elephant. Shaky & slow. One day this one turn into 6,000 KG giant & with each footstep the earth will shake. That is life. Via SM.'

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 11, 2020, 9:30 AM IST
Share this:

An adorable video of a baby elephant is doing the rounds on the social media which shows an elephant calf can be seen trying to take its first tentative steps and has left netizens amused.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the heartwarming video with the caption, "The first steps of a new born elephant. Shaky & slow. One day this one turn into 6,000 KG giant & with each footstep the earth will shake. That is life. Via SM."

"While mother helping him in taking the weight on those tiny legs. In elephants birth is the most important function for family" he wrote in another post.

The shared video shows the youngster tentatively getting to her feet and attempting a few wobbly first steps, aided by her doting mother. The mother elephant helped the baby elephant to get up after it fell down. She even put her trunk to use to help the baby to maintain balance on its feet.

Netizens were in awe of the video and flooded the social media with their reactions.

It's worth noting that the adorable video was earlier shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda back in February.

"A journey of a thousand miles begins with this small step. Baby elephants take an hour to stand & a few more hours to waddle around.They are abt 3 feet tall at birth with 99% of birth taking place at night," Nanda captioned his tweet.

(With IANS inputs)

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story