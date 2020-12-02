Watch: Adorable Video of Dog 'Driving' a Convertible Halts Traffic on Busy Florida Streets

Imagine a cute, fluffy and well-dressed dog. Now, imagine him driving a car fit for his size. The thought is amusing, isn’t it? If not, then this video will help you visualise it better.

The New York Post recently posted a video which opened with the caption, this pup has big dog energy. It features a few pedestrians on a sidewalk but wait! There’s also a mini car being driven by a tiny dog!

A golden-haired Pomeranian is “driving” a shiny, black miniature car and is wearing a bright, sky-blue T-shirt. Every passer-by turns around to get a better look at this miraculous sight.

This fancy Pomeranian was spotted in Duvall Street, Key West as he was cruising down the sidewalk as a minor celebrity. Key West is an island city in the state of Florida, USA.

The car as it turns out is a remote-controlled vehicle and this isn’t a scientific breakthrough where we’ve trained dogs how to drive. A bystander Terrance Martin said the tiny dog caused a big commotion. As the video proceeds, another caption pops on screen: “This is clearly not his first rodeo drive.”

Even though it may sound like a unique incident, it’s actually not the first of its kind. People have been filming their pets “driving” remote-controlled vehicles for a long time, as the internet loves dogs and cats indulging in human-activities.

A few years ago, a YouTube user shared a video of a blonde Pomeranian “driving” a silver “luxury car” in the streets of San Diego.

Last year, a Corgi named Olliver went viral for his uber-cool pink Porsche which took for a run around downtown San Luis Obispo. The 7-year-old dog got featured in multiple media outlets for his flamboyant car. He went to a boutique in his car where he tried on heart-shaped sunglasses and did a little photo shoot.

Someone driving near the boutique coincidentally caught this video as “drove” the car so smoothly across the zebra-crossing, his owners tightly behind him.

I was pissed because I didn’t make the light but then I got to witness this pic.twitter.com/Jocni1FWtF — Kels (@Kelciium) April 7, 2019

The video has over 5.7 million views; proving once again, the internet loves dogs!