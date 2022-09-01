WATCH: Adorable Video of Emirates Cabin Crew Member Welcoming Her Toddler On Board

A heartwarming video of an air hostess welcoming her toddler onboard has been making a buzz over the internet. The Instagram reel was shared a week ago by a user named Flygirl Trigril. The viral snippet, shows the toddler stepping onto the flight and giving a cabin crew member of Emirates his boarding pass and passport who is also his mother. After a few frames, the duo then shared a warm hug and they also waved at the camera before the little boy moved to grab his seat.

The user has captioned the video, “The biggest VIP I have ever had the pleasure of boarding, and fly back to Dubai.”

Their sweet interaction in the now-viral clip has left the internet in awe. The photo and video sharing app users heaped the comments section with red hearts and adorable emojis. One of the users wrote, “Oh my goodness, so cute and adorable.” Another user said, “That’s the most beautiful video, so cute.” Someone also commented, “Now that is excessively cute!” “The best video that I have ever seen recently really.” added one.

Many users also dropped sweet comments on the video with words like, “adorable”, “cute” and “sweet”.

Here watch the video:

Meanwhile, speaking about onboard babies, a while back a video went viral of an Air India steward calming down a baby. In the shared video, the crew member can be seen walking down the aisle with a baby girl who is resting her head on his shoulder as he soothes her.

The caption of the video read: “Really appreciate the sweet gesture of a Air India staff. It was a surprise when my daughter felt comfort lying in the steward’s shoulder, thanks to him. Lots of changes in this trip after Tata’s takeover…Update: I found the gentleman in my video, it’s Neil Malkam thanks to all for making this viral and made it to reach him.”

The video shared by Instagram user Jeevan Venkatesh has garnered over 2.8 million views.

