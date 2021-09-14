WATCH: Adorable Video of Groom’s ‘Nazar Na Lage’ for Bride Wins Hearts

On the wedding day, there are many amazing moments. It elicits the most incredible feelings. The internet is now a days flooded with wedding videos ranging from bridal squad acts to mother-daughter performances to bride-groom games. Wedding days are, without a question, one of the most significant days for a man and a woman, and everyone goes out of their way to make this day memorable. Another clip of a bride and groom has completely captured the hearts of netizens with a groom’s beautiful response when he witnesses his bride step into the mandap.

The groom even made the ‘nazar na lage’ gesture when he saw his would-be wife in her bridal gown. The groom’s response video went viral when it was published on the ShaadiSaga Instagram page.

The bride and groom can be seen in the clip having the time of their lives, sharing laughs, having fun, and dancing to the wedding music. The background music in this video is from SRK’s popular film ‘Main Hoon Na,’ and it’s an apt choice for this joyful bride and groom.

“If this groom’s response on seeing his bride on the wedding day doesn’t put a grin on your face, we don’t know what will,” the caption read.

The adorable video clip has garnered over 98K views, around 5K likes, and comments as users have totally loved the groom’s reaction to seeing his bride. This is not the first time such a video has gone viral, even earlier a similar wedding video where a groom broke down into tears on seeing his charming wife in wedding attire had also gone viral on social media.

In another viral video, a lovely bride and groom eat their wedding supper in their own dishes. While the groom turns to appear for the camera, his bride steals a papad from his plate.

Many people thought the video was hilarious and flooded the comments with laughing emojis.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here