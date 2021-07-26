Watch: Adorable Video of Old Man Pushing His Dog on Merry-Go-Round is Pure Love

Among the oh-so-adorable videos of the many doggos of the world, a recent one of an old man swinging his dog on a merry-go-round in the park has gone viral. The swing is a 2-seater, and the dog looks happy, thoroughly enjoying being pushed on the merry-go-round. The scenery has lush green bushes and yellow flowers giving the video a very positive and happy vibe, with a slightly cloudy weather adding to the aesthetics of the video.

While the old man doesn’t seem to have the energy left in him to be able to swing himself on the swing-set, he is thoroughly enjoying seeing his dog happy. This video has the power to make anyone smile wide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nextdoor (@nextdoor)

The happiness of the dog is evident looking at its tail wagging, which will make you say ‘aww’. This sort of love is difficult to find in the world, which is why this video has garnered so much attention on internet. The pureness in the relationship between a dog and its elderly owner is something out of this world, and something many are looking for.

The video was shared about 3 days ago and already has over twenty-eight thousand views. With people resharing the video to their loved ones, this number is only estimated to increase. People have also filled the comment section with heart emoticons as they fall in love with this duo. Many wish to have such a relationship when they grow old.

“The way his tail wags when he comes closer to his pops,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so wholesome,” commented another. “Absolutely gorgeous! This is going to be me,” said a third.

