Watch: Adorable Video of Toddler Walking Her Pup in a Stroller Takes Internet by Storm

Days after a video of a confused dog reacting to bubbles in a water dispenser went viral, a new dog-video has taken social media by storm. In the video, a little girl is seen taking her Yorkshire terrier in a stroller along with her for a regular day grocery shopping.

Uploaded by a user @thelionsmama, from North Bethesda, Maryland, the video shows the toddler casually browsing through the aisles of the store while carrying the dog around in a tiny stroller, like it’s no big deal! And what makes it even more surprising is that, throughout the stroll, the Yorkshire dog remains completely calm in the stroller.

The video, which has received over 45 thousand views, got a lot of comments from people saying how adorable the duo looked, with a user commenting, “I love how she stops and checks the prices.” Another posted, “This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen! Looks like a little mommy!!”

However, there were those, who felt that the video violated the federal health code of the country by bringing a dog into a grocery store.

One user wrote, "Dogs don't belong in grocery stores. They spread germs. Bet you pissed off every worker there," while another posted, "Not a service dog. Honestly so disrespectful and not even cute."

A third user wrote, "Dogs are not permitted in grocery stores! It puts a threat to service dogs who are medical equipment and required by their handler!"

