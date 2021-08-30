Watch: Adorable Video of US Couple Dancing to 'Chammak Challo' Has Internet's Heart

It was released a decade ago, but the song ‘Chammak Challo’ from the Shahrukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor film Ra.One is surely an evergreen dance number. So much so that if you watched someone dancing on the song, you too would want to shake a leg. Now, a video of an adorable US couple dancing to the song is going viral on Instagram and netizens simply cannot keep calm.

In the viral video, Ricky Pond and his wife Roxanne appear dressed in traditional Indian clothes. Pond is wearing a red kurta with a white pyjama and a brown Nehru jacket. On the other hand, Roxanne is wearing a navy blue kurti set. They appear entering the frame from opposite sides while the song in the background plays in Akon’s voice. Soon, the couple starts doing the steps.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTLvVl0Ahl9/

Sharing the Instagram Reel, Pond wrote in the caption that it was their 25th wedding anniversary. He also thanked his friends who made the Indian clothes available to him and those who choreographed their dance. The Instagram Reel has garnered more than 1.38 lakh views and 21,000 likes.

Finding the video cute, an Instagram user wrote, “That was such awesome chemistry. I couldn’t stop watching this on repeat.” Another user praised how well the couple appeared in the Indian outfit. She wrote, “I really loved the blue Kurti set.”

Netizens also wished the couple a happy anniversary. An Instagram user commented, “May we see you in a 50th-anniversary video as well.” Many users expressed their love for the couple for posting such a beautiful video.

