Watch: Adorable Video of Woman Feeding a Langur in West Bengal Goes Viral

A video of a woman feeding rice to a langur has hit the internet. The clip was shared on Facebook by a user named Chand Das.

In the adorable footage, the langur is seen sitting on a table and being fed by the woman standing next to it.

In the two-minute-six-second long clip, the middle-aged lady can be seen patiently rolling the mixture of rice and pulse in a small plate. The clip was shot by one of the family members.

Sharing the clip, Das wrote, “My mom is feeding rice to the monkey in our house.” As per Das’s account, he is a native of Mayureswar located in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

Soon after sharing the endearing clip, it caught the attention of netizens, with over 28,000 people sharing the video. The clip has been liked by more than 25,000 users on the social media platform.

Earlier, in a similar incident, a video of an injured langur sitting at the entrance of a hospital in Karnataka for “treatment” had come to the fore. The video was shared on Facebook.

In the footage, langur was seen sitting outside Patil Hospital, located in Dandeli, and the clip had shown staff of the hospital treating the primate by cleaning its wounds and applying medicine on them.