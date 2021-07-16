Watch: Adorable Video Shows Jumbo Guiding His Blind Friend Towards Food

Elephants are one of the cutest wild animals that bond well with humans. These mammals know how to win the human hearts with their acts of kindness. To prove the same, a video was recently shared on Instagram handle of the founder of the Elephant Natural Park and Save Elephant Foundation, Lek Chailert. In the video, an elephant is guiding another tusker towards food. However, the caption of the post explains the whole scenario. It says that an elephant named Chana is helping her adopted nanny Ploy Thong by guiding her towards food as the latter is blind in both eyes.

The caption further says that looking at the elephants taking care of each other reminds Lek of the beautiful side of tuskers every day. According to Lek, the fact that these animals take care of each other and love each other unconditionally is a lesson for the human beings. This video became very popular on the internet soon. The beautiful site of the huge and adorable animals looking after each other melted people’s hearts.

The video currently has 11, 195 views and is still counting. It was captured in an elephant rescue and rehabilitation centre, Elephant Nature Park established in Northern Thailand. The video received a lot of appreciation in the comment section. While one said, “Wow. So incredible – and every day I am more amazed at their intelligence and compassion / care for one another," the other added, “Humans can learn a lot from animals." A lot of people appreciated Chana for being such a beautiful soul.

This Instagram handle is a great place for all the elephant lovers. With a following of 49.9 k, Lek keeps posting a number of beautiful photos and videos of these animals which is an absolute delight to watch.

