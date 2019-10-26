Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Adult Elephant Pulled Out From Mud Water by Officials and Locals in Odisha

The incident occurred when a herd of elephants had come near Birotola village and was chased by the locals. Right then, one fell and got stuck in the muddy water.

News18.com

October 26, 2019
Watch: Adult Elephant Pulled Out From Mud Water by Officials and Locals in Odisha
An elephant was recently pulled out from a mud-filled well in Odisha's Sundargarh town on October 24 and the video of the rescue operation has gone viral on social media.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by, Parveen Kaswan, an IFS officer, said, "A heartwarming video of #elephant rescue from a well. It is from Sudargarh dist of #Odisha, where #Forest staff & locals were successful. Such incidents pose a danger to rescuers also. Elephant just ran away, maybe thank later. "

According to Scroll.in, the incident occurred when a herd of elephants had come near Birotola village and was chased by the locals. Right then, one fell and got stuck in the muddy water.

In another video, tweeted by IFS officer, Shushant Nanda, it shows how long ropes were being used to pull the struggling elephant out of the water. A pole was also used for leverage. The rescue operation had taken "nearly half a day" and Nanda said, "Never say no attitude of Forest & Fire personal & the local population."

He then adds that although the time was running out, but the "miracle happened."

As soon as the elephant made it out of the water, it is seen running away anxiously as the crowd cheers and laud their efforts.

As soon as the videos were shared, netizens hailed the efforts of the officials and the locals gathered.

