Watch: Adult Elephant Pulled Out From Mud Water by Officials and Locals in Odisha

An elephant was recently pulled out from a mud-filled well in Odisha's Sundargarh town on October 24 and the video of the rescue operation has gone viral on social media.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by, Parveen Kaswan, an IFS officer, said, "A heartwarming video of #elephant rescue from a well. It is from Sudargarh dist of #Odisha, where #Forest staff & locals were successful. Such incidents pose a danger to rescuers also. Elephant just ran away, maybe thank later. "

According to Scroll.in, the incident occurred when a herd of elephants had come near Birotola village and was chased by the locals. Right then, one fell and got stuck in the muddy water.

A heartwarming video of #elephant rescue from a well. It is from Sudargarh dist of #Odisha, where #Forest staff & locals were successful. Such incidents pose a danger to rescuers also. Elephant just ran away, maybe thank later. Sourced from #ANI. @susantananda3 pic.twitter.com/TBnwY3dZcV — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 25, 2019

In another video, tweeted by IFS officer, Shushant Nanda, it shows how long ropes were being used to pull the struggling elephant out of the water. A pole was also used for leverage. The rescue operation had taken "nearly half a day" and Nanda said, "Never say no attitude of Forest & Fire personal & the local population."

The operation in inclement weather lasted for nearly half a day. One can see the struggle of the elephant & never say no attitude of Forest & Fire personal & the local population. Time was running out. But the miracle happened👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/nRuyoUhMqv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 25, 2019

He then adds that although the time was running out, but the "miracle happened."

As soon as the elephant made it out of the water, it is seen running away anxiously as the crowd cheers and laud their efforts.

As soon as the videos were shared, netizens hailed the efforts of the officials and the locals gathered.

Salute to the teamwork 😘..that is my state sir..#odisha..We also uniquely survived strongly..from recent #cyclonefani .. — Ranjit Biswal 🕉️✝️☪️.. (@RANJITBISWAL_) October 25, 2019

Absolutely amazing 👍. Kudos to the people who pulled this off. — Newton (@BhandarkarNitin) October 25, 2019

Huge kudos to all involved. Major effort, messy complex conditions. Had to smile about the fast exit of the people in the elephants path at the end.😊 — Lyn P (@elpresto777) October 25, 2019

This is Real India respect for Nature and its creations. — New and Strong India (@AshishP74001797) October 25, 2019

Wow superb..🙏🙏 — Updesh Maurya (@MUpdesh) October 25, 2019

