Watch: African Kids Dance Their Hearts Out to Salman Khan's Soni De Nakhre Song

Many of you will surely remember the dance number Soni De Nakhre from the film Partner, directed by David Dhawan. The song was a hit among the audience due to its peppy music and some electrifying moves by Govinda, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Recently, social media users got to see a brilliant dance performance of this song on Children’s day. However, it was not the film’s cast who recreated it but children from an African school, who grooved to this number. These students danced their hearts out to this song, which instantly struck a chord with the audience.

This fun-filled video was shared on Twitter by user @myeprmo. Users were delighted to see how these students flawlessly executed their expressions and moves. Another highlight of this video was the coordination of these children. The clip was captioned,” #ChildrensDay should be a day for the children, not for the people to celebrate their favourite politicians. Let them enjoy themselves, and don’t spoil their special day by bringing politics into it… Dear kids Happy #ChildrensDay2022 to u all…shine on have fun…"

#ChildrensDay should b a day for the children, not for the people to celebrate their favorite politicians,Let them enjoy themselves dont spoil their special day by brining politics into it…Dear kids Happy #ChildrensDay2022 to u al…shine on have fun…👍 pic.twitter.com/ggGjyGhbhl— Being_Me_प्रमोद 🇮🇳 (@myselfpramo) November 14, 2022

This is not the only time the video of African children commemorating an important occasion with their dance performance has gone viral. A video of kids from Uganda dancing to the popular song Gallan Goodiyan from the film Dil Dhadakne Do had gone viral on Independence Day. Viewers heaped praise on this video as well. A user loved the fact that the dance performance of these children looked mesmerising amid the natural background. The video was captioned, “Happy Monday! Sending you all positive vibes for a blessed week️ - Happy Independence Day “.

This video was shared on Instagram by the organisation Masaka kids Africana Community. The children in this community are in the age group of two and above. Viewers love the fact that despite suffering from tragedy and loss, these kids are optimistic about their lives.

