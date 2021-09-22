Watch: After A Hyped Entry, Bride And Groom Fall Off The Stage While Dancing

The video of a bride and groom, whose plan to dance at their wedding did not go as expected, has been rounds on the internet.

In the video, which is being widely shared by Instagram users, the bride and the groom can be seen holding hands and jumping in excitement as they make their way to the dance stage. First, the groom twirls the bride around, following which she jumps so that the groom can easily piggyback her. While the groom dances with his to-be wife on his back, his balance gets disturbed and he falls off the dance floor. The sight left the guests amused. However, what netizens really adored was the fact that the duo immediately stood up and started dancing again.

The clip was shared on September 11 and has so far racked up over 2 million views. People in the comment section could not hold back their laughter. While some questioned whether the bride was drunk, a user opined that why would the groom lift his bride like a cowboy considering they are in a formal gown and suit.

The groom wore a dark blue formal pant suit with a white shirt and the bride looked gorgeous in the front slit bodycon pink gown.

However, not all dance entries made by bride or groom fail. Gustavo Durso Aleixo’s entry at his wedding is an example for it. Aleixo, who is a dancer by profession and hails from Brazil, grooved to Justin Timberlake’s song ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ while making entry at his wedding venue.

GROOM'S GOT MOVES!!!This groom & members of the wedding party in Brazil make quite an entrance to the wedding service…Justin Timberlake check this out!🎵🕺🏽🔥(🎥:gustavodurso) pic.twitter.com/QigYCnsjVD — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) September 19, 2021

He was joined by some of the guests present in the wedding. Shared on September 19, the video has amassed over 2.3 million views.

