WATCH: After 'Raataan Lambiyan', Tanzanian Duo Lip Syncs to Nora Fatehi's 'Kusu Kusu'

If you frequent social media, chances are that you are familiar with the brother-sister duo from Tanzania, popular content creators on Instagram and TikTok. The last time they went viral among the Indian audience was when they created a video of them lip-syncing to popular Hindi track Raataan Lambiyaan from the movie Shershaah. The duo has once again attracted the attention of their Indian fans for performing on the song Kusu Kusu from the John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2. The Instagram Reel begins with Neema Paul standing in front of her brother. As her brother shows off his ace dance moves, she lip-syncs to the parts sung by singer Zarah S Khan. “Namaste India, Kusu Kusu is here, enjoy,” wrote Kili Paul, the brother, in the caption of the video.

Nora Fatehi, who performed on the original song, was tagged in the post. Besides the singer, music producer Tanishk Bagchi and T-Series were also mentioned in the post.

More than 36,000 people have liked the post since it was shared on Instagram. Additionally, there are tons of comments on the post, including one by Khan herself.

“Omg!!! Loved seeing you guys dance to my song. You both are amazing,” she wrote.

“Omg, best version of Kusu Kusu. She is very pretty and your dance moves are simply awesome. You two are super,” wrote an Instagram user.

In the viral video, the sister mimics Nora Fatehi’s steps. The clip has since been shared by various other Instagram accounts, making the video of the brother and sister viral. The duo is continuously growing its fanbase, with more than 1.8 lakh followers on Kili’s Instagram alone.

