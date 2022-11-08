Watch: Age Is Just a Number For These Elderly Men On The Dance Floor

Dancing is therapeutic and fun, and people of all age groups agree with this. Videos of elderly people taking to the dance floor often surface on the net. Recently, one such clip went viral. This 52-second video shows two elderly men grooving to a popular Bollywood song, Main Teri Dushman Dushman Tu.

The sight of these two men dancing in a carefree manner is definitely worth a watch, taking time out of your busy schedule. Their quirky moves left the netizens in splits. The video was shared on November 6 by a Twitter user named @JaikyYadav16 and it clocked more than 2,65,000 views. The caption was written in Hindi, which roughly translates to: “Age will create no barriers if a person learns to enjoy life.”

Social media users were left floored, and they appreciated the hilarious performance of these men. A user informed me that this clip is from Rajasthan.

म्हारा राजस्थान… — ANIRUDH DAVE (@aniruddh_dave) November 7, 2022

Another wrote that this dance form is the most common in almost all Indian marriages.

Most common dance of Indian festivals, marriage,And any function — Sunil (@sunilfois) November 8, 2022

One similar Instagram reel surfaced on the Internet some time ago. In the short clip, an elderly person was performing salsa. Users were impressed with how the old man aced the salsa moves despite his age. His steps and coordination with the lady were top notch.

And if you think that’s it, this man has got more in store for you. Moments later, he picked the woman up in his arms, while the crowd cheered for him loudly. A major highlight of the video is the kind of enthusiasm this elderly man displayed while dancing. He didn’t pause for a moment or two in any part of this video.

Users praised the stamina of this man and admired how it seemed like he has no health issues, considering his age. Another applauded the fact that elders are extremely talented at dancing. A third one wrote, “I wish I could dance like that right now!!! Way to go!!! Love it!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women’s Chamber Of Commerce (@wccpbc)



The reel garnered 56,00,000 views and counting.

