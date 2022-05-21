WATCH: Air Hostesses Team up with Actor Monami Ghosh in Flash Mob at Kolkata Airport

The makers and actors go all the way to promote their films. They choose out-of-the-box ideas to make people watch their upcoming films. Recently, Bengali actress Monami Ghosh just amazed everyone during a flash mob with cabin crew members at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose airport in Kolkata. The makers of the film have posted a video on their YouTube channel in which we can see everyone dancing in joy.

In the video posted by Windows Production, we can see one of the SpiceJet air hostesses coming and starting the dance on the popular song Tapa Tini from Monami’s upcoming film, Belashuru. She is then joined by other crew members who then, perform a synchronised choreography on the song. While people were already confused about what is happening, Monami enters and joins the crew as do the steps of the song with grace. People stopped, applauded and enjoyed the performance. Monami then made an announcement about her film’s release and asked everyone to go watch it in theatres on May 20.

The video has more than 65,000 views on YouTube and fans reacted with love in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “One of the best promotions in Bengali film, best wishes for the movie.” While another one commented, “Amazing Performance (sic) Stunning Promotion,” One of the comments read, “Such a creative effort on publicity! Hats off.”

Various others just couldn’t wait for the film. Another user wrote, “I am so excited for this film,”

This isn’t the first time any actor has gone over the top to promote their film. Earlier, Vidya Balan turned beggar to promote her film ‘Bobby Jasoos’. She wore a wig, and fake mustache and sat amongst other beggars. Not just this, to promote Kahaani, Vidhya roamed around wearing a fake baby bump. She even played the character offline and distributed pamphlets on Khar station about her missing husband. No one got to know what was happening until they watched the film.

