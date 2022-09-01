WATCH: Air India Cabin Crew Cradles Baby During Flight, Internet is Touched

It is common to witness noisy babies, crying and bickering in public transport causing a disturbance for all fellow passengers as the poor parents fail to control them. The scene is often witnessed in metros and sometimes in flights too. Usually, the irritated people hope for the parents to calm their babies down, but in a recent viral video, the flight attendant came to the rescue.

In the heartwarming video, an Air India flight attendant can be seen carrying a cranky baby around. The baby girl looks relaxed and appears to have found comfort in his arms.

The video was shared by the father of the baby himself, on his Instagram account on August 6. “Really appreciate the sweet gesture of an Air India staff. It was a surprise when my daughter felt comfort lying in the steward’s shoulder, thanks to him,” the man, Jeevan Venkatesh, wrote expressing gratitude.

The baby’s father updated his Instagram post around a week ago, adding information about the cabin crew member who helped soothe his baby. “I found the gentleman in my video, it’s Neil Malkam. Thanks to all for making this viral and made it to reach him,” he wrote.

The post has received over 2 lakh likes so far and the comments are filled with appreciation for the flight attendant.

“Heartwarming gesture. What a kind man,” a user wrote. “Cabin crew always have their personal touch. Salute to him,” another praised. “Sweet gesture indeed!” a comment read.

Further appreciating, Jeevan also wrote that there had been a lot of changes in the trip after Tata took over the airline. Air India was founded as Tata Airline Service in 1932 as the first air service in India. It was later nationalised but in October 2021, the Tata Group won the bid to acquire it again.

