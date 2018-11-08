Watch Air New Zealand Fly High with New Rap Video on In-Flight Safety

Given that most of us automatically tune out as soon as air hostesses and or stewards begin with the vital, but mundane, instructions of emergency procedurals and in-flight information, airlines are continuously looking for ways for you to put down the magazine and take off your earphones and pay attention, damn it.This is a game that Air New Zealand keeps winning. The national carrier continuously raises the bar when it comes to in-flight safety instruction videos, which are as engaging as they are informative. Earlier, highly successful videos that have gone viral far beyond the confines of their planes have featured characters from the Lord of The Rings trilogy, with elves, orcs, goblins and hobbits cavorting around the cabins. Other videos have featured celebrities like Anna Faris, Betty White, and Cuba Gooding Jr.Their newest video features a cast of 600 of its crew members who sing, dance, rap, twerk, and Jagger knows what else moves, to a mash-up of RUN-DMC song "It's Tricky" and "In the Neighbourhood" by Sisters Underground.Kiwi Safety is said to be the airline's largest and longest safety video produced, and semes well worth it.Check it out below: