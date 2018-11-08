English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch Air New Zealand Fly High with New Rap Video on In-Flight Safety
Kiwi Safety is said to be the airline's largest and longest safety video produced, and semes well worth it.
(Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Given that most of us automatically tune out as soon as air hostesses and or stewards begin with the vital, but mundane, instructions of emergency procedurals and in-flight information, airlines are continuously looking for ways for you to put down the magazine and take off your earphones and pay attention, damn it.
This is a game that Air New Zealand keeps winning. The national carrier continuously raises the bar when it comes to in-flight safety instruction videos, which are as engaging as they are informative. Earlier, highly successful videos that have gone viral far beyond the confines of their planes have featured characters from the Lord of The Rings trilogy, with elves, orcs, goblins and hobbits cavorting around the cabins. Other videos have featured celebrities like Anna Faris, Betty White, and Cuba Gooding Jr.
Their newest video features a cast of 600 of its crew members who sing, dance, rap, twerk, and Jagger knows what else moves, to a mash-up of RUN-DMC song "It's Tricky" and "In the Neighbourhood" by Sisters Underground.
Kiwi Safety is said to be the airline's largest and longest safety video produced, and semes well worth it.
Check it out below:
This is a game that Air New Zealand keeps winning. The national carrier continuously raises the bar when it comes to in-flight safety instruction videos, which are as engaging as they are informative. Earlier, highly successful videos that have gone viral far beyond the confines of their planes have featured characters from the Lord of The Rings trilogy, with elves, orcs, goblins and hobbits cavorting around the cabins. Other videos have featured celebrities like Anna Faris, Betty White, and Cuba Gooding Jr.
Their newest video features a cast of 600 of its crew members who sing, dance, rap, twerk, and Jagger knows what else moves, to a mash-up of RUN-DMC song "It's Tricky" and "In the Neighbourhood" by Sisters Underground.
Kiwi Safety is said to be the airline's largest and longest safety video produced, and semes well worth it.
Check it out below:
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kubbra Sait: A Layout or Clear Marking Will Help Film Sex or Intimate Scenes With Ease
- World’s Oldest Painting Discovered in Cave; Artist Lived 40,000 Years Ago
- Royal Enfield Concept KX Motorcycle Unveiled at EICMA 2018, Tribute to 1140cc 1938 Model
- Facebook Will Let You Unsend Messages on Messenger, Within 10 Minutes of Sending it
- Kareena Kapoor Doesn't Shop for Me, Reveals Saif Ali Khan
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...