1-min read

Watch: Airline Passenger Caught Using Toes to Scroll Through In-Flight Entertainment

The video shows a man using his right bare foot to scroll through the options on the touchscreen.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 17, 2019, 1:51 PM IST
Watch: Airline Passenger Caught Using Toes to Scroll Through In-Flight Entertainment
The video shows a man using his right bare foot to scroll through the options on the touchscreen.
An unidentified passenger is being flayed online for his gross act of swiping through an in-flight entertainment menu with the help of his toes.

“My friend who doesn’t have twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter,” New York Times bestselling author Alafair Burke wrote on Twitter alongside a video which has since been viewed nearly 9 million times.

The video shows a man using his right bare foot to scroll through the options on the touchscreen.

Since some disabled people use their feet to operate a touch screen, Burke clarified that the passenger in question wasn’t one of them.

“The photographer confirms that she saw him walk on and off the plane, carrying his own bag. He just likes to watch TV with his bare feet,” she wrote in another tweet.

Burke’s viral post has drawn over 5,000 comments with many expressing their disgust over the man’s act.

Others were suddenly reminded of Naomi Campbell’s diligent flight routine.

The model, actress and businesswoman had recently revealed on her YouTube channel that she sanitizes every area she might possibly touch, with wet wipes after wearing disposable hand gloves.

"I do not care what people think of me. It's my health and it makes me feel better," Campbell had explained in the video.

