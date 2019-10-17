WATCH: Alert Hotel Clerk Stuns Armed Robber, Sends Him Running for Dear Life

A tale of robbery went horribly wrong for a man, thanks to the quick thinking of a heroic clerk.

The whole fiasco was captured on CCTV. KFVS reported that Cory Phillips was arrested last Tuesday for a robbery he committed on Monday night at a hotel in Paducah, Kentucky.

The CCTV footage of the incident was shared by Paducah Police Department on Facebook and the clip impressed many. This was because of the hotel clerk who managed to grab the robber’s gun in the middle of the robbery and scared him away.

In the video, a masked man, who was later identified as Cory Phillips, could be seen entering the hotel.

Armed with a gun, he demanded money from the woman stationed behind the counter and threatened to shoot her.

The woman tossed money on the countertop. And just when the robber lost his moment and set his gun down to collect the loot, the woman seized the opportunity. She grabbed the gun and pointed it towards the thief, who ran away from the scene immediately.

You can watch the full video here:

The Police Department also shared the description of the robber in a following Facebook post.

Since the time of its upload, the video has been viewed over a hundred thousand times.

"I want to hear the audio or at least see an interview with this amazing woman!!" wrote one commenter.

"I'm impressed with this woman's calmness," said another, while a third added, "She deserves a raise."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.