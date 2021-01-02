Watch: Alert Mumbai Cop Saves Elderly Man from being Crushed Under Train, Slaps Him Later

In a nerve-chilling video, an elderly man was about to be crushed by an approaching train while he was on the track, but had a rather miraculous escape, thanks to the alertness of an alert cop on the railway platform.

The incident was reported from Mumbai's Dahisar Railway Station and the video of the incident has been going viral.

The CCTV footage video shows the 60-year-old man, identified as Ganpat Solankhi, jumping a barricade following which one of his shoes comes off. He picks that up, moves to the other side of the track to wear it while the police is seen alerting him about an approaching train.

However, not paying much heed to the alarm, the man walks on the track thinking he can make a jump on the platform right in time. He could have been crushed under the train had the alert cop not acted on time and pulled him up immediately. It was a close shave!

While the man landed on the platform, the police is seen giving him a tight slap out of frustration.

The small yet horrifying clip was shared by ANI, "A constable of Mumbai Police helped a 60-year-old man, who got stuck at a railway track, save his life at Dahisar railway station in Mumbai yesterday."

In another tweet, a journalist identified the constable as SB Nikam and saluted him for his "timely courage".

The video went viral in no time, and the for some reason the slap is all that netizens found extremely funny.

